Pizza Ranch founder visits Morris Class

Adrie Groeneweg didn't intend to start a Pizza Ranch and subsequent list of franchises when he was in high school. He intended to be a groundskeeper at a golf course, a career he told students in the ninth grade personal computing class at Morris Area High School, he'd probably have if he hadn't started making pizzas.

"The last thing on my mind...was to make pizzas," Groeneweg said. He was 18 and had dabbled in college and was working part-time at a pizza restaurant in a neighboring town in northwest Iowa.

His dad was convinced a pizza restaurant would be successful in a town of about 2,000 people in 1981.

Groeneweg wasn't so sure but he agreed to start the business. Turns out his dad was right. Pizza Ranch now as 200 locations in at least 13 states.

He now tells high school students, "If an opportunity comes that it not part of the plan, think it through," Groeneweg said.

Students begin to think of college majors and careers in high school but Groeneweg had some advice, "Don't freak out if you don't know what you are going to do," Groeneweg said.

While he didn't finish college, he told one student after his talk that if had one thing to do over, he'd get that college degree. It's important in today's world, he said.

Groeneweg occasionally visits Morris as part of stops at various Pizza Ranch restaurants in the system. His stop on March 28 wasn't part of a schedule but because Shantel Wolf did her class project on Pizza Ranch and wrote a letter to Groeneweg.

Wolf's parents, Mel and Rob Lucus are part owners of the Morris Pizza Ranch.

"I wasn't thinking about coming but Rob called me and told me the CEO of Taco John's came last year," Groeneweg said with a laugh. That made his decision to visit Morris easy, he said.

Groeneweg joined the class in the afternoon to watch Wolf's presentation on the Pizza Ranch company. He spent about 15 minutes answering questions from the students. Students asked about the logo, the name, test kitchens, decisions about adding or removing a pizza, charity donations and other topics.

"I think it's good that he talked to us and told us how he got to this stage," Kylie Sibley said. "He was 18 when he started. Maybe one day I could start my own company."

Groeneweg's age when Pizza Ranch started and its success are inspiring, Brock Peterson said. "What endless possibilities we have," Peterson said.

Groeneweg told students that his favorite pizza included pineapple, Canadian bacon and several other ingredients.

As the company grew, the recipes for sauce and dough didn't change, but instead of making in a Pizza Ranch facility, the company now contracts with another company to make those ingredients, he said.

The name Pizza Ranch doesn't really fit pizza or a ranch but "we think the name has helped us," Groeneweg said. "It does get people's attention."

Pizza Ranch develops new pizzas almost continuously but pepperoni remains the best seller.

The company will introduce pizzas for a limited time and those that don't do well are removed.

That happend with BBQ pulled pork. "We pulled it because it didn't go well," Groeneweg said.

Although students were intrigued by a test kitchen, Groeneweg said it's really not all that much fun to be a taste testers. The tests often involve tasting a single ingredient.

"I like that they support charities and that they are willing to give people second chances," Melissa Fritz said.

Groeneweg said the Pizza Ranch company and the individual restaurants give back to communities. The company helped build and maintain two schools in Ethiopia. Locally, Rob Lucus, said the Pizza Ranch has received recognition for hiring individuals who have completed drug court.

The company has expanded through a series of steps that included adding chicken and helping restaurants to open in various locations. The restaurants are concentrated in the upper Midwest. A restaurant in Florida and California weren't successful and the company learned from that.

Groeneweg said he was impressed by the students' questions. "I appreciated that you were asking good questions and questions that made sense," he said.