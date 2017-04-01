UMM Preview

Faculty Recital: Brian Rodesch

Brian Rodesch, teaching specialist in music, will present a recital of Gustav Westin's Divertimento at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Mixed Student Recital

The Music Discipline will host the latest event in its regular concert series featuring UMM instrumental and vocal students performing varied repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Lecture by Taylor Brorby

Writer, environmentalist, LGBT rights activist, and editor of Fracture: Essays, Poems, and Stories on Fracking in America Taylor Brorby will deliver a lecture titled "Coming Alive: How To Wake the Frack Up" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Science 1020.The lecture is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Wind Ensemble Performance

There will be an informal performance of wind music featuring UMM students at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This concert is free and open to the public.

Art & Activism Panel Discussion

Writer, environmentalist, LGBT rights activist, and editor of Fracture: Essays, Poems, and Stories on Fracking in America Taylor Brorby will lead an Art & Activism panel discussion at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, in Imholte Hall 109. The panel will include Gabe Desrosiers '05, Anishinaabe language instructor and cultural programs and outreach coordinator; Jess Larson, professor of studio art; and Ray Schultz, professor of theatre arts. This event is free and open to the public.

39th Annual UMM Jazz Festival

The 39th Annual UMM Jazz Festival will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday April 8,in Edson Auditorium. Dating back to 1978, Jazz Fest boasts a longstanding tradition of high-quality performances, and this year promises to be no exception. UMM will welcome to the stage some of the most prestigious jazz musicians in the northern Midwest: Russ Johnson (trumpet), Scott Agster (trombone), Bryan Nichols (piano), Chris Bates (bass), and JT Bates (drums). These acclaimed guest artists will perform alongside the West Central All-Stars (Friday) and the UMM Alumni Jazzers (Saturday), along with the UMM Prestige Combo and Jazz Ensemble I. Tickets ($16 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and youths under 18, and $5 for UMM students) are available online at tickets.umn.edu or by phone at 320-589-6077.

Children's Show: James and the Giant Peach

The Theatre Discipline will close out its 2016—17 season with Roald Dahl's classic children's story James and the Giant Peach on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. in the Raymond J. Lammers Proscenium Theatre. Amusement and chaos ensue when James, an orphan living with his evil aunts, accidentally spills a magical concoction onto the roots of a dormant peach tree. An enormous peach forms and soon becomes James's means of escape, with an assorted group of magical insects leading the way. Together, James and his newfound friends use their combined ingenuity to escape everything from sharks to sharp buildings. Along the way, they learn the importance of creativity, teamwork, and overcoming difficulties. All tickets are $4 and will be available for purchase at the door. Free parking is available in the North Parking Lot. For more information, please call the Theatre Publicity and Box Office at 320-589-6274 or email athorson@morris.umn.edu.

33rd Annual CNIA Powwow

The Circle of Nations Indigenous Association (CNIA) will hold its 33rd Annual CNIA Powwow on Saturday, April 8, in the P.E. Center Gymnasium (626 East Second Street, Morris, MN 56267). The CNIA Powwow introduces the Morris campus and community to a contest-style powwow and celebrates the social and cultural ties American Indian students have with Native communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Jerry Dearly, Lakota, Pine Ridge, will serve as master of ceremonies. The host drum will be Eyabay of Red Lake Band of Chippewa. Gabe Desrosiers '05, Anishinaabe language instructor and cultural programs and outreach coordinator, will be arena director, and Clay Crawford, Dakota/Lakota, will be head dance judge. The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Desert Era Veterans will act as honor guard. Dance contest categories include: Golden Age (55+ men/women) combined/separate; Adult Men (18—54 years) Traditional, Grass, Fancy; Adult Women (18—54 years) Traditional, Jingle, Fancy; Teen (12—17 years) Traditional, Grass, Fancy; Teen Girls' Traditional, Jingle, Fancy; Junior (6—11 years) Traditional, Grass, Fancy; Junior Girls' Traditional, Jingle, Fancy; and Tiny Tots (0—5 years). Specials include UMM Brave. There also will be a drum payout for the first 10 drums (must have five registered singers). Other features of this year's event include a Powwow Feast and American Indian arts and crafts. Registration for drums and dancers begins at noon. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Grand Entry, a procession of all dancers into the dance arena, will occur at 12 and 6:30 p.m. Free parking is available in the South Parking Lot. For more information contact Darren Cook '20, CNIA public relations, at cookj003@morris.umn.edu, or the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Intercultural Programs at 320-589-6095. This event is free and open to the public.