Superintendent's Message: District reviews facilities

Spring is also time to continue planning for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Budgets will be finalized and staffing for all positions will be complete. We will continue our planning and preparation through the summer months until school begins next September.

As you may be aware, the school district has hired a construction firm to complete a thorough analysis of the condition of Morris Area High School. Throughout the winter, engineers and construction experts have completed a full assessment of HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. In addition, science labs, locker rooms and the high school auditorium have been examined. It is clear that our fifty year old building is showing its age. Electrical panels and circuits must be updated and brought up to current code. Fresh water piping has become clogged in multiple locations and must be replaced. Locker rooms need new plumbing and updating and science labs need new stations and fixtures with working water and natural gas. Like any structure nearing fifty years of age, our high school needs attention.

At 5 p.m. April 17, our school board will have a working session with Winkelman Construction Co. At this session we will hear the full facility analysis with approximate renovation costs for each area and item. Armed with this information, our school board will be able to determine priorities and seek funding sources for potential renovation projects. This meeting is open to the public and community residents are encouraged to attend.

Throughout this process it has become clear that our high school will require an investment. An investment in our building now will ensure Morris Area High School will continue to serve students for decades to come. Along the way you can expect excellent communication from the school district along with opportunities for public input. Public involvement is critical to our success as a school district.

In closing, I would like to thank all community members for your generous support of our public schools. It is by working together that we have a school district of which we can be proud. I want you to know that it is a pleasure for me to serve as your superintendent.

GO TIGERS!