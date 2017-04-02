St, Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: We had a very busy week in the kinder room! This was Zachary Kleindl's Wonderful Week and we got to go to his farm. While there we ate lunch, learned to sew (sort of) we each made a pillowcase with some help and toured the farm. It was a great time. This was also Gg week so we acted out "The Three Billy Goats Gruff," definitely some actors and actresses in this bunch.

Enjoy the weather.

First grade: This week in first grade we read stories about different kinds of weather. We compared and contrasted the different kinds of weather. We also worked with words that have -or, -oar, and -ore. Antonyms and synonyms were another skill we worked on. In math we worked on telling time to the half-hour and we used calendars. In social studies we learned about bartering and using money in exchange for goods and services. We learned about plant parts and why they are important to the plant in science.

Second grade: The second graders finished their unit on economics in social studies.

We learned to describe the things we spend our money on as goods or services. We also learned that people have to make choices if there are limited resources. They might choose to pay more money for a limited resource or shop somewhere else. The second graders also learned about the benefits and costs of spending or saving their money. In math class we have been working with place value and counting to 999.

Third grade: This was a different kind of week because Mrs. Hentges was with the 6th graders on their trip to ELC in Finland, Minnesota. So, Monday through Wednesday the third graders had the pleasure of having Mrs. Spaulding return to teach during that time! In math we took a test and moved on the learn about telling time, elapsed time, and clock angles. We are feeling comfortable with the new material but know it can be tricky. In social studies we are finishing up our unit project and also learning about economics and buyers and sellers. We continue to have Nurse Folkman visit every Thursday to teach us about safety and first aid concepts which we are really enjoying.

Fourth grade: This week we are busy working on our new novel unit. We are learning fun and new vocabulary like caboodle, pandemonium, and lunatic. We continue on our journey with long division. We are working on using other divisors besides 5, but we are really getting the hang of it! In spelling we are sorting words based on spelling rules and creating games with them.

Fifth grade: This week the fifth graders continued to discuss division. We also talked about volume. We finished reading the book "Number the Stars." It was fun to see the students excited about the story. We also have been practicing drawing 3D pictures and the students enjoyed creating numerous drawings. It was a great week!

Sixth grade: 6th Grade is at ELC this week - we look forward to hearing more about their trip next week.