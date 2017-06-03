Sixth-graders graduate from St. Mary's

The "Super Six" is six students in the class: Ava Boyle, Patrick Feist, Matthew Giese, Meghan Goulet, Austin Phipps and Madison Staples.

But back when they were younger, those kids called each other some different names for each other as Staples shared in a speech at graduation that night.

In a name game at recess, those six kids had names such as "Old Grandpa Green Milk Carton," "Straw" and "Baby Boo Boo."

The students loved the game and, clearly, when Staples mentioned it on graduation night, the laughter from the class showed there was agreement.

School board member Jeff Boyle encouraged the students to never forget those silly names.

"...it's been awesome watching all of your grow up over the past seven years," Boyle said.

Growing up in St. Mary's also included the pet goldfish, including one pregnant fish, in fourth grade.

The teacher cleaned the fish tank and, inadvertently, some fish jumped from the temporary container. "We found two on the floor," Staples said. The students were able to rescue some fish. "We had a funeral in the girls bathroom," Staples said of the dead fish.

St. Mary's principal Joe Ferriero advised the class to take a moment and savor school memories. Ferriero said also when the students walked into the doors of St. Mary's they walked into a supportive place that is like home.

And while students may be graduating from St. Mary's they aren't completely leaving the school. Ferriero said there is room for students to return for events just as many past graduates and parents do.

And mostly, "May you always keep St. Mary's in your heart," Ferriero said.