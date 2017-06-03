MAHS grads let caps tell stories

While some students chose to let the audience know of their future college plans in decorations on the top of their graduation caps, others had comments about life or school written on the graduation caps.

Bree McNally's cap was covered in greenish, purple and turquoise beads. Her mom decorated the cap, McNally said.

Senior Brooke Kill decorated her own hat. She chose to use the quote "The best is yet to come."

"I like the quote and I like the flowers," Kill said.

The cap makes a statement, Kill said.

A racing car was on Zach Nelson's cap. "It's all I did during high school," Nelson said of racing.

Much of the time Dana Reinke spent in high school was wasted time, the senior said. Her cap said, "Still waiting for all of this to pay off."

"It's about the time I spent here. Wasted time in high school," Reinke said.

One cap promised that MAHS and the student probably wouldn't stay in touch. "And that's the last you heard of me" said Annie Brandt's cap. "It's a song by Joyce Manor, one of my favorite bands," Brandt said. "It represents moving on from high school to college," she said.

Life after high school may include college, technical school, work or something else but Katie Cannon was confident it would include adventure. Her cap welcomed it with "And the adventure begins."

"I just did it at the last minute," Cannon said.

More than one student wanted to represent their future college.

Briar Peterson will be attending South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. His cap had the blue and gold SDSU logo.

"I decided to go to SDSU in seventh grade," Peterson said. He visited campus during his junior year. "I fell in love with it. I didn't visit any other colleges," Peterson said.

Ryan Bowman received a Minnesota State Moorhead Dragon logo in the mail and put that on his graduation cap. The logo was included in a packet of information he received about his future college.

The big A on Celine Abril's cap was not for her last name but for the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.

"It's beautiful," Abril said of the university. "I've always wanted to go there. Even as a kid I always wanted to go there."

Abril had help from her sister Brianna to make the university's logo on her cap.

Jasmine Luthi focused on her future career for cap. The cap included the initials RN for registered nurse and a traditional nurse's cap.

"I'm going to Alexandria Technical College to get my RN," Luthi said.

The decorated caps along with some basic black caps could be seen during the commencement ceremony. And although they were decorated, the new graduates tossed them into the air after they received their diplomas.