Reading Corps helps kids read in Hancock

Reading Corps was recently awarded a grant from the Department of Education that is allowing us to distribute 140,000 books to 17,000 students at sites throughout the national Reading Corps network.

Hancock Elementary has been selected through Minnesota Reading Corps for a program called Bookshelf Builders. In total, Hancock Elementary received about 750 brand new, high-quality books for students to keep.

Through Bookshelf Builders, 90 books were distributed to the 24 kindergarten to third grade students that participated in Reading Corps throughout the school year. Each K-3 student received at least three books to keep. In the preschool classroom, every student received 20 books to keep. The goal is to help students begin building their own home libraries.

Right now, nearly one in three Minnesota third-graders is failing to reach basic levels of literacy. No child wants to feel behind. Reading Corps tutors are the first to see their students' progress, smiles, and confidence that they can succeed! As a Reading Corps literacy tutor, you can impact children's lives by boosting their skills and preparing them for reading successfully by the end of third grade. Regardless of your experience or background, we provide training and coaching so all tutors can see their students succeed.. Visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org to learn more.