Name: Diane K. Nelson, challenger

Occupation: Retired High School Business/Technology Teacher

Community involvement:

Current: President of the Board, Common Cup Coffeehouss, Chairwoman, First Lutheran Church Funeral Committee

Past: President, Morris Teachers Association, President, Morris Sons of Norway Lodge, Member, Stevens County Fair Board. Member, Central Lakes United I/O Board, Member, Education Minnesota Governing Board

Family information:

I have two adult daughters who are both graduates of Morris Area High School and a spoiled Shih Tzu who was adopted from the Stevens County Humane Society.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

My leadership experience on state, regional, and local community boards will serve me well in this position. I have experience in management, accounting and grant writing, as well as the time, enthusiasm, motivation, and positive attitude to serve my constituents well. I also highly value collaboration and am skilled at negotiating, which will enable me to successfully navigate the sometimes difficult discussions that can come up in county business.

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

Three issues that I believe should be priorities for the county board are technology, infrastructure, and making decisions grounded in a long term vision for the county.

Technology is crucial in this day and age. When used correctly, it can make both industry and government more efficient and cost effective. We need to ensure that our technology is kept up to date so that we can adequately serve our residents and meet county needs.

We have many roads and bridges to maintain. It is vital to our residents and our economy that we have well maintained roads that can adequately handle our transportation needs, whether they are personal, commercial, or agricultural.

As a teacher, my goal was to help ensure a bright future and solid foundation for future generations. As a county, we need to be sure that when we are making decisions, we are not only considering our immediate needs, but how these decisions will impact Stevens County 10 or 20 years down the road. It's important to have visionary leadership to ensure that economic viability, a quality standard of living, beautiful natural resources, and a thriving community are present not only today but for generations to come.

3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

As a teacher I know the importance of doing your homework. The best decisions are made when you have as much information as possible. I will research the issues fully, talk to people on all sides, and listen to your concerns and perspectives. With policy, often times the devil is in the details and we will achieve the best outcomes for our county when we pay attention to those details.

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

One challenge is attracting and retaining a skilled workforce. Although we have wonderful educational opportunities, we need to work to better promote our community to potential residents and workers. Another challenge is keeping our local needs and concerns visible in the state legislature. The amount of local county aid provided and unfunded state mandates can greatly impact our county. We need to make sure decision makers in St. Paul are aware of the local impact of their decisions and that we are always advocating for our residents to the best of our ability. The third challenge for Stevens County is to avoid settling for the status quo. Over the years we've all seen how our economy, region, and demographics have changed. Given this reality, we cannot simply depend on doing things the way we've always done them.

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

I am running for county commissioner because I believe our county deserves to be governed with long-term vision, more transparency and a closer connection to our residents.