Occupation: Mayor, City of Morris, 3rd term, 10th year as Mayor, councilmember for five years prior to Mayor. Accountant, West Central Environmental Consultants, Inc. for 23 years. Accountant for USDA-ARS North Central Soil Conservation Research Laboratory (Soils Lab) for five previous years.

Owner/Operator with wife, Kim, West Central Screen & Print for 13 years.

Community involvement: Finance Officer, Morris American Legion Post 29

Honor Guard, Morris American Legion, Treasurer, Morris American Legion Riders,board member and volunteer for Morris Theatre Cooperative, board member of the Morris Public Library, chairman of the board for Stevens County Economic Improvement Commission (SCEIC), member, Zion Lutheran Church, member, Pay It Forward Stevens County, group manager, Morris American Legion Sunday Bar Bingo Host, Morris American Legion Wednesday Texas Hold'Em Poker League, former board Member of West Central Initiative (WCI) Economic Development District (EDD), former board member, Western Area City County Cooperative (WACCCo), former board member, Prairie Community Services (PCS), served on Morris Planning Commission, served on Morris Chamber of Commerce Board and served in Minnesota Army National Guard.

Family information: Married to Kim Giese for 20 years

5 children: Tyson, Casey, Lucas, Joshua, and Ben who is 15 and a sophomore at Morris Area Schools

5 grandchildren: Amber, Taylor, Jacey, Patrick, and Shane

Born to Ray and Evelyn Giese in Morris and grew up on a family farm in Artichoke Township, Big Stone County 25 miles southwest of Morris

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

My past 15 years of being involved in City of Morris Council has allowed me to learn about how local government works. I am a good listener and have represented all the citizens of Morris to the best of my ability. I have been able to work with staff, council and various boards and commissions.

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

• Economic development and growth of the local economy and population. Agriculture is the top economic driver in the county so maintaining agriculture and related development is very important. Manufacturing and service are struggling to find workers and would benefit with a greater population base.

• Keeping control on taxes and spending. Keeping pressure on state legislators to limit and reduce their unfunded mandates will help to keep our tax money within the county and be used for needed infrastructure.

• Work with other local government agencies. Agreements to share services with the cities within Stevens County and work with surrounding counties to develop needed agencies and bring services that we find too cost prohibitive by ourselves.

3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

I do my homework and find out all I can about a subject. Ask the right questions to the right people, usually the people the decision affects directly. Find out how it used to be done and determine if change is really needed.

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

• Population. While our population has slowly declined it has also gotten older.

• Money. Everything costs money and we must get out of the box to find new ways rather than increase taxes.

• Aging Infrastructure. Drive one of the County's gravel roads in the spring and you will usually find roads in need of attention. We need to work with the townships and the state to gain aid the maintain and rebuild Stevens County roads and bridges.

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

After serving the City of Morris for the past 15 years, I have had the satisfaction of helping area citizens at the very local level. I would like to continue to serve at the county level to affect a better life for all of the county residents by learning more about the way the county government works and looking for ways to improve efficiencies and create an increased quality of life experience in Stevens County.