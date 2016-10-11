Ron Staples Stevens County Commissioner Candidate District 3

Occupation: Farming in Synnes Twp since 1978 and county commissioner for the past eight years

Community involvement: Stevens County Fair Board for 35 years, Stevens County Farm Bureau, Member Assumption Church, Morris, member of Fraternal order of Eagles, Morris Area Sports Boosters Board Member, Member of Knights of Columbus

Family Information: Married for 34 years to Juanita Staples (owner/partner of Insurance Partners, Inc. in Morris.) Five children, Joshua (Alisa), Zachary (Janine), Danielle (Bryce), Jordan and Taylor and four grandchildren

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

I have 7 3/4 years of experience as the District 3 County Commissioner, appointed to 15 additional committees that vary from Ditch, Personnel, Rainbow Rider, Chippewa River Joint Powers Board to name a few

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

1. Stevens County needs to work with the State of MN and our legislators to restore County Program Aid. In 2009 we received $950,000 and in 2017 we will receive $142,000, the local taxpayers have had to make up the difference lost.

2. Stevens County needs to keep increasing local taxes to a minimum. If the County Program Aid doesn't increase we will have to make some tough decisions because we can't continue to raise local taxes, cuts at the County level will need to be made.

3. Transportation funding, Stevens County needs to receive funding to maintain rural roads

3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

Research (check what other counties do), find out the costs, how will it affect the taxpayers of Stevens County. Then an informed decision can be made

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

1. Restore County Program Aid from the State of MN

2. Buffer Strips (legislation that was approved by the State of MN in 2015) on the public drainage ditch system and proactively maintaining the County Ditch system

3. Keeping the local taxes affordable and a tight rein on the County spending/budget

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

I have been the District 3 County Commissioner for the past 7 ¾ years and feel the challenges the county faces can be best handled with experience on the board. There is a learning curve to any job and I would like to use that experience to continue to serve the taxpayers of Stevens County.