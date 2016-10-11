Community Involvement: Center for Small Towns, RUSC Kinship, Parks & Trails Committee

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

I worked in the construction industry my entire working career, from scheduling 40 redi-mix drivers and doing sales work for the redi-mix company. I also owned my own concrete company for 15 years. Because of this, I know what it is to work within a budget, to manage and supervise people, and to have the ability to compromise in order to solve problems. I have served as county commissioner for the past four years and I believe that the experience and training I had in my previous occupation enabled me to do the work of a county commissioner.

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

• Increase County Program Aid; This should be a priority because the State has a formula for deciding how much CPA each County receives. The county feels that this formula is unfair and the County has proposed to the Legislature a much fairer division of the CPA fund. We hope to get this legislation passed in 2017.

2. Mandates should be funded by the state. The Legislature has passed mandates that the county has to abide by. These mandates may be necessary, but if they do not provide funding to carry out these mandates, it puts tremendous pressure on the Stevens County budget. We need funding to support these mandates.

3. Transportation funding. We need this legislature to pass a long-term, constitutionally- dedicated funded transportation bill. We have many county roads that need to be upgraded and have many bridges in need of repair. The county engineer works on five,

10 and 20-year road plans, but without proper funding we cannot meet the needs of our deteriorating roads and bridges.

3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

The AMC (Association of Minnesota Commissioners), county board committees (We all have Committee assignments), Networking with commissioners from other counties and their staff. In addition, our Stevens County Coordinator researches all projects and policies and relays the information to the board. We gather all the information, study the history of the project or topic, and discuss it at our meetings, and make the best decisions on behalf of the residents of Stevens County.

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

The challenges that I feel exist are very much the same as the priorities stated in Question No. 2 above. CPA and unfunded mandates have created big challenges for our budget. In addition to those, there are others that come to mind, such as dealing with the existing

highway garage. We have a lot of problems with that existing structure. Something will have to be done in the near future. Secondly, the other item that is a challenge are buffer strips. There is now a current law that we have to construct them. The challenge will be to find a way to work with the farmers to accomplish this in a way that is fair and equitable for everyone involved.

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

I am running for my second term as Stevens County Commissioner. It has been my privilege and honor to have served in this capacity for the past four years. I want to continue to serve the people of Stevens County by representing their best interests. When I am representing Stevens County, I always tell people that our county is a great place to live with lots of opportunities for family and business. I really believe that. I look forward to continued service in the next four years.