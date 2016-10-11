Name: Jeff W. Flaten, challenger

Occupation: Sales at NAPA Northside Auto Supply Benson, MN for a total of 30 years. And owner of Flatout Performance LLC in Hancock.

Community Involvement: I have lived in Hancock my entire life and have served on the Hancock City Council for 20 years and the Hancock Fire Department for 15 years. I am a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hancock.

Family Info: I have been married to Christa Flaten for 26 years and we have raised our two children Ryan (24) and Tara (22) in this community. Both are graduates of Hancock High School. Christa is a nurse, our son is a welder/fabricator and our daughter is a college student. We have one grandson Zane.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

I have been on the Hancock City Council for 20 years and I work with the public every day in my day to day job. I feel I get along well with most everyone and I try to be as open minded as possible. I feel I am a good problem solver, have many ideas to bring to the table, I am organized and eager to take on a new task.

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

We have to prioritize our spending on infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, ditches, and buildings. We have to build fund reserves and people know that we have to raise taxes for revenue 2-3 percent, not 10-15 percent. It would be nice not to raise taxes at all but that is not realistic. Stevens County in my opinion has some of the best roads in the state and the constituents appreciate it.

3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

Ask a lot of questions, you only want to have to do the project one time. I have worked road construction so I personally know how to get a tough job done and done right. I have assisted in setting 20 city budgets and have had the honor of hiring many good hard working personnel for the City of Hancock.

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

I feel we need to keep our industries and small businesses growing in our county. We need to work hard to keep our younger generation ( Millennials) around because they are our future for all businesses, schools, and cities.

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

With all of my years of service as Hancock City Councilman I feel I have learned a lot and have much to offer as a Stevens County Commissioner. In my 20 years as a councilman I have seen a commissioner be present at a council meeting a total of four times. I feel I would be more involved with the county, cities, and my constituents.