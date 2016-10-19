Jennifer Goodnough Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: Chemistry Professor

Community organizations/activities involvement:

Morris City Election Judge (Precinct Head Judge several times), Country Day Co-Operative PreSchool Board (3 years, Chair 1 year), Assumption Church Pastoral Council (6 years, Chair 2 years), Assumption Church Finance Council (2 years), Advisor to 'Science Sensations' (UMM student group which does science lessons/demos in local schools), Personally invited to do science outreach lessons/demos for local Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, MAHS, MACE, and several pre-Ks, Super Saturday Science (science event for local 5-8th grade girls), Plan-It Green (science event for local 5-8th grade students), UMM Community Engagement Award 2011 (co-recipient with Troy Goodnough)

Family information: Husband: Troy Goodnough, Son: Ely Goodnough (9 years old). I have lived in Morris since 2002.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

As a science teacher, I would bring a very data centered approach to situations. With my previous board experience, I've had an opportunity to learn the value of getting input/feedback from all your stakeholders — parents, teachers, administrators, students, alumni, community members — when making decisions. I am a patient person who recognizes that slow, careful and deliberate decisions tend to produce a better result. The Morris community and school district were the main reasons my husband and I chose to settle here and I feel called to continue participating in service to my community.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

Through my work on the University of Minnesota Senate Committee on Educational Policy I've had an opportunity to be part of writing, reviewing and occasionally changing educational policies (both academic and student life). While the policies for the district are different, my experience in this process is one resource I could bring to the board. Another resource I would use is other school districts' policies —Morris will have its own unique situations —but it may not be necessary to reinvent the wheel when there are good models available. It is also important to use the 'local people resources' — teachers, community members or administrators may have expertise in the policy area. 'Listening ears' are also a critical resource — it is important to ask a wide range of people how they are being affected by policies so you don't get a one-sided perspective.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

As a scientist, I think science education should be a priority — I chose this because I believe because science literacy is as important as reading literacy. Everyone, from cooks to farmers to nurses to parents, needs a foundational understanding of science to operate in the modern world.

As a parent, I think examining 'big steps' in a child's education is critical. The step from preK/daycare/home to kindergarten is one where we need to be excellent. There is another big step for our students from elementary school to high school especially for the new students moving from St. Mary's to MAHS.

Further, I think a priority is to make sure our students are ready to take the big step beyond MAHS on their own. Whether more school, work, family or all three are in their future, our graduates need preparation and support for their goals.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such as city council or county commissioners have you attended? (estimate this number if needed)

While I don't have a good estimate of the number I've attended, I do remember my first ever school board meeting. It was while I was still a high school student in rural Pennsylvania and I remember how the board listened so carefully and asked thoughtful questions during the meeting. That set a bar in my mind for all the meetings I've attended since. I've also tried to model that behavior on the many boards and committees on which I've had the privilege of serving.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

One of the challenges is working with a very diverse student population. Morris is fortunate to have a blend of families from different backgrounds. Each of these demographics/populations brings varied strengths and needs to our community and school.

There are always fiscal challenges. We owe it to the taxpayers to be good stewards of money while meeting the curricular and extracurricular needs of the students, ensuring teachers have the supplies/technology needed in the classroom and fairly compensating employees.

Finally, I think another challenge is to not become complacent. We have an excellent school district and it would be easy to be happy with the status quo. However, I am a big believer in continuous improvement and that is is important to work to meet the goal stated on the district website: "striving to become the finest school district in West Central Minnesota."