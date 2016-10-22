Commissioners hear Morris Model ideas

Bishop and Troy Goodnough of the Morris Model and University of Minnesota Office of Sustainability were at the Oct. 17 county board meeting to talk about the Morris Model.

Minnesota's weather is changing, Bishop said. The state is in the top five of the fastest warming states. Rainfall has increased and so have dramatic weather patterns such as large amounts of rain and tornadoes, Bishop said.

Storms can cause damage to property. Extreme temperature fluctuation can damage roads. Flooding damages roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

It will be important to the county, the city of Morris and community to adapt to climate changes by pursuing initiatives such as alternative transportation, expanding renewable energy and others, Bishop said.

The Morris Model has nine Morris Community Resilience Goals. Those nine goals are: a healthy tree canopy, alternative transportation, expanding renewable energy, rain gardens, community garden, climate education, energy efficiency practices, resilient infrastructure and extreme weather planning.

To reach those goals, the community can work on "minimizing the use of fossil fuels," Bishop said. As well as "implementing walk ways, bike lanes..."

The Morris Model would like "to implement a community solar panel garden," Bishop said. Community members can buy into the solar garden and use the energy produced, she said.

Rain gardens can help reduce the flow of storm water into storm sewer systems, Bishop said.

"A lot of people came forward to say these are the goals we'd like implemented for our community," Bishop said.

Becky Young, the Stevens County Coordinator, has been working with Morris Model.

Representatives from Saerbeck, Germany recently visited Morris and met with county, city, university and others. Saerbeck's own community discussions applies to the Morris Model. "They are talking about some similar goals," Young said.

Young said Saerbeck has made a niche in the local economy for businesses that want to start initiatives in renewable energy and resilient communities. That same economic plan could be used in the county and there are resources that could be leveraged for economic projects, Young said.

In other business:

The board approved Riley Bros. Construction of Morris as the low bidder for ditch cleaning project in County Ditch 10 in Pepperton Township. About 2,700 feet of ditch will be cleaned from Ron Kenyon's driveway to outlet into County Ditch 4. The contractor will also repair four large sluffs in the bank of County Ditch 15 in Everglade Township between the ditch and 180th Street. The bid is $9,981.60.

The other bid was from Jim Riley and Sons Inc. of Morris for $14,193.60.