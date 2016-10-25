Sheila Hemming Morris City Council Candidate

Occupation: accountant; numerator/field representative; professional driver for Morris Area Schools, business owner

Community Involvement: Volunteer Coordinator for Morris Community Red Cross Blood Drive; Involved in Federated Church; Member of Stevens County Farm Bureau. Past Involvement with the following organizations: Head Start; West Central MN Community Action; Wings Family Services; Stevens County Collaborative; Community Thanksgiving meal in Morris; Member of Early Childhood Initiative; ECFE; Country Day Nursery; ABATE; CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team); as well as other volunteer opportunities.

Family Information: I have five children Michelle Storck (30); Ashley Wold (28); Amber Hahn (28); Jennifer Storck (26) & Thomas Hemming (17). As a single parent; I have learned to live within a budget and manage well.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Morris City Council?

I have a Bachelor's Degree in business administration; Years of managing my own business; Years of managing with-in a set budget; knowledge of how to network to save resources; 53 years of knowledge of the Morris Community that I have lived in.

2. Name three qualities or features that make Morris a good place to live.

• The UMM is great asset to our community.

• Small community with great people.

3. The awesome business owners in our community.

3. Name three priorities for the city council and why should those be priorities?

• infrastructure brought up to date.

• Support and encourage business to come to Morris or start in Morris.

• Build up family oriented activities and organizations to attract and retain families.

4. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

All of the City of Morris history; City Attorney; Other cities of similar size; research and statistics. The 1st step I would use is to research any and all projects, policies and topics. 2nd, discuss and project, policy and topic with a neutral party. 3rd, I would discuss my information with the city council, city attorney and city manager to come to a qualified decision together for the betterment of our community as a whole.

5. Share a project within the city of Morris directed by the council that you believe has had significant impact on your work or personal life (Positive or negative)

I believe each and every project and decision that the city council makes impacts my work and personal life. That is exactly why I want to be a city council member. I know that I can bring a new perspective to the city council from the diverse background I have.