Kim Gullickson, Morris City Council Candidate

Occupation: Financial Assistance Supervisor, Grant County Social Services

Community Involvement: Resident of Morris for 26 years. Graduate of UMM. I have been a board member of the Morris Hockey Association, St. Mary's School Board and the St. Mary's Parent Association. Currently I am serving on the Morris Tourism Board. While living in Morris, I have also been involved in many volunteer activities in the community.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Morris City Council.

Having lived and been part of the community of Morris for 26 years, I have experienced the opportunities our small town has to offer. There have been many changes, some have been great for Morris and some not so great. I believe that shopping local is vital to keeping a community going. I am a team player, who works well with all people, have a basic understanding of government funding. I am a visionary and represent a minority that is currently not present on the Morris City council. I won't back away from the tough issues and can shoulder criticism.

2. Name three qualities or features that make Morris a good place to live.

1. The school system and choices of schools.

2. Our beautiful parks and outdoor recreation areas.

3. Having a University in our community.

3. Name three priorities for the City Council and why should those be priorities?

1. Continue to update city ordinances and enforce those that require that action.

2. Street repair and maintenance of our city streets and sidewalks. A community that invests in it's infrastructures, shows community growth and values the importance of that growth. This helps in attracting people to work and live in our community.

3. Airport improvements - Improvement projects to our Municipal airport should be looked at very seriously. While this seems to not affect a large number of Morris residents, it could potentially affect future business growth. Having an airport for larger, business type planes is essential. When we have to divert people to other airports, then those same business people eat and stay in those other communities. Those other communities will be where they look at future growth, not Morris. This is one of those projects where we can work together with a multitude of groups to make this happen.

4. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on project, policy and similar topics?

I gather facts, listen to others opinions, weigh the pros and cons and then prioritize, while also being mindful of fiscal responsibility. I like to see the big picture and break it down into smaller manageable tasks. I believe that there are usually multiple solutions, so it does take a team of people to tackle a project and that all opinions should be heard. In the end, the decision should be based on what is best for the Morris Community as a whole.

5. Share a project within the city of Morris directed by the Council that you believe has had significant impact on your work or personal life ( positive or negative).

The street project that is going on right now on Oregon Ave. This will have a positive impact in that there is now going to be new sewer, storm drains, curb/gutter, sidewalk and a paved road on a street that was previously pretty much a gravel type road for many years. The impact will be a very nice looking street, a walkable sidewalk and more efficient drainage for the residents of not only that area, but, for all of Morris. There is an added bonus of a new street being aesthetically pleasing. For people who like to walk, like myself, functioning sidewalks are critical, so this project will have a positive effect for me.