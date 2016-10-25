Kevin Wohlers Morris City Council Candidate

Occupation: Truck Driver for the Back Forty in Morris

Family Information: I was born and raised in Morris. Sherry and I have been married for 32 years. We have two children, Kayla (Erdahl) and Matt. Kayla is married to Aaron Erdahl. They have 3 boys Bruce, Royce & Randy. Kayla is self employed running her own daycare business. Aaron is employed at Lu Rohloff farms. My son Matt is employed at Westmor Industries.

Community Involvement: I am a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Morris. Currently serving on church council. Member of the Knights of Columbus, Lion's club, and AM Vets. Chamber board and Tourism board representative for city council. Member of the RFC in Morris. Also, belong to the Morris Fishing league.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Morris City Council ?

This will be my second term if re-elected. Over the past four years I've gained a good working knowledge of how city government operates. My ability to listen to the needs of our constituents is one of my strengths. It is important to address all issues big or small. Then take action to see what can be done to resolve the situation. I owned and operated Taco Johns of Morris for 5 ½ years. As a former owner, I know how hard the retail community works. We need to patronize and thank our local business owners every chance we get. They work hard for us every day.

2. Name three qualities or features that makes Morris a good place to live.

• We have a great educational system in Morris. Morris Area High School offers a high quality education to help prepare our children for post secondary education. The University of Minnesota Morris is one of the top liberal arts schools in the country. It offers a challenging educational experience and is a one of the major employers in our town.

• The people in Morris are great. Many things have changed over the years. One thing that has remained constant is the friendly people you meet up and down the street. We really look out for each other. You simply don't get that in a larger city.

• Morris is a faith-based community. We have many great places to worship and give thanks for all the blessings we have graciously received.

3. Name three priorities for the city council and why should those be priorities ?

• Streets and sidewalks. It is critical that we continue to repair and maintain our city infrastructure. We need good roads and safe sidewalks for our children and students who choose to walk and ride bike.

• New water treatment facility. Going forward, water is going to be one of our greatest resources. This is a state mandated project. The MPCA has determined our chloride run-off is above the acceptable level. We need to ensure our water quality is safe for our children and grandchildren.

• Lobby for LGA to ensure greater Minnesota gets our fair share. Local government aid drives everything we do. It helps provide funding for our law enforcement, fire prevention, parks and transit system to name a few. Without it, we would have to look at cutting some of these services.

4. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics ?

Our city manager and staff do a great job in gathering and formulating information for the council members. We receive this information prior to every council meeting. This allows us time to sort through the issues and if necessary do some further research on our own. Making informed decisions is what the taxpayers deserve. The main question I ask myself in making decisions; is this for the "betterment" of all? Knowing that some decisions will not make everybody happy all of the time. My parents taught to be a good steward of my money since I was young. This is a trait that has served me well over the years.

5. Share a project within the city of Morris directed by the council that you believe has had a significant impact on your work or personal life? (positive or negative)

The recent development of the old middle school property has had a significant impact on me personally. I attended school at that location. I have many fond memories of Friday night football games at William Coombe field. I played football there myself. Although it was hard to see the old school torn down it is nice to see some new development happening in our city. Many cities can't say the same thing. I am confident the new development will provide yet more options for housing and attract more people to stay in Morris.