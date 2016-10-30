Backer, McNamar tackle issues at forum

During a Coalition-sponsored forum in Morris Oct. 20 between Minnesota House District 12A Rep. Jeff Backer and challenger Jay McNamar placed the blame for the disappointment at different feet.

Backer said Gov. Dayton prevented a tax bill that had bipartisan support from passing into legislation. Dayton cared more about the light rail in the Twin Cities area than a tax bill that would benefit rural Minnesota including District 12A, Becker said.

"The governor vetoed it. He put a train ahead of greater Minnesota," Backer said.

Not so, McNamar said. The Republican controlled House submitted a tax bill with a $100 million error, McNamar said.

Dayton did veto the tax bill because of a $100 million error, McNamar said. "He didn't do it because of a train (light rail)," McNamar said.

"I was there, he didn't do veto it because of a mistake," Backer said. "He vetoed it because of a train."

In published media reports from June, including WCCO and the StarTribune, Dayton said he'd veto the tax bill because of the $101 million error. Dayton used what is commonly referred to as a pocket veto in which he took no action to pass what was called a bipartisan tax bill.

Backer said Dayton also failed to support a bonding bill that the House passed and sent to the Senate. Dayton wanted light rail, Backer said.

McNamar said the bonding bill was submitted at the last minute by the House. "Blaming other people is not right," McNamar said. "You've got to get your bills done on time. It was time mismanagement."

During August negotiations between Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on transportation funding, bonding bill and tax bill because of the Republicans' rejection of light rail funding and the Senate Democrats' insistence on light rail funding, published media reports, including MPR News, said.

While Backer and McNamar may disagree on reasons why and when tax bills and transportation funding failed in the Legislature, they did agree that transportation funding and a bonding bill were important to District 12A

"I support a dedicated fund for transportation only," McNamar said. He'd support a gas tax increase and an increase in fees for transportation related items such as auto parts. Those increased fees would fund transportation needs, he said.

Backer also supports increased dedicated fees for auto parts and similar items to fund transportation.

But the two candidates have sharp differences when it comes to light rail.

Backer said light rail is expensive, under used, not practical and takes needed money away from roads, bridges and other transportation needs.

McNamar said he'd support the Twin Cities Metro area raising fees or taxes in that area to fund light rail. Ultimately construction of light rail in the Twin Cities area eases some of the use of roads and bridges. "Light rail cuts down on the traffic construction. It helps prevent the construction of new lanes," McNamar said. If less money is spent on new roads and fixing roads in the Twin Cities area more money will be available to fix roads and bridges in rural Minnesota, McNamar said.

Backer said he wouldn't support allowing the Twin Cities Metro Area to increase its taxes for light rail. Buses are a much better option, he said.

The two candidates also agreed that improving the economy in District 12A was important.

The government needs to get out of the way of entrepreneuers, Backer said. The western part of District 12A borders South Dakota. Minnesota towns such as Breckenridge were once larger than cities along the border in South Dakota, Backer said.

Growth in South Dakota has come because of its more business friendly climate, Backer said.

"We can have all the grants in the world...but we know that government does not produce business," Backer said.

"One of the best things we can do is invest in border to border high speed internet," McNamar said. High speed internet allows farmers and businesses in rural Minnesota to compete in a world market, he said. It also allows employees of companies to work from home.

The state also needs to work with technical colleges to help train employees for open jobs in skilled areas, McNamar said.

"One of the things that Jay and I agree on is (the need for) broadband internet," Backer said.