County board considers 40-acre pit

The gravel pit has no more gravel to mine. It hasn't been used for many years until the county highway department recently used it for spoils from construction.

Young said she is reluctant to sell the property because as of last week, the county is required to accept concrete disposal at the landfill. Concrete "will fill our landfill faster (than projected)," Young said. The county must accept concrete disposal because the other local option no longer accepts it, she said.

"We could use the (pit) location to crush and sell gravel," Young said. There is a market to re-use concrete, she said.

Commissioner Jeanne Ennen asked if the county highway department garage site could be used to crush concrete or the county's closed landfill could be used for concrete

"The landfill is capped.The only allowed use is solar panels," Young said.

County engineer Todd Larson said the highway garage site was not large enough for crushing concrete.

Commissioner Phil Gausman and Larson said another county-owned pit called the Fisher Pit could have room for crushing concrete.

"This (Forty Acre Pit:) has grown trees. It would be better as hunting land," commissioner Ron Staple said.

The county could split off the tillable land on the pit site and sell that, Young said.

Young said commissioners did not need to decide at the meeting but should decide to give the leasee enough advanced notice.

The board will discuss the pit in January.