Westrom, Backer have big leads; Peterson in closer race

Backer had 12,460 votes to McNamar's 8,104.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom also had a commanding lead with 96 percent of the vote in. Westrom led Democratic challenger Russ Hinrichs by more than double the vote with 27,538 to 13,107.

Democrat Collin Peterson had a narrower lead over Republican challenger David Hughes. Peterson had 52.5 percent of the vote at 1:50 a.m. while Hughes had 47.38 percent.