Ekren, Goodnough, Wulf to join Van Eps, Metzger on Morris Area School Board
Incumbent Robyn Van Eps will return to the Morris Area Board of Education along with three newcomers elected to the four four-year terms. Van Eps received 2,027 votes. Newcomers Anthony Ekren, 1,941, Jennifer Goodnough 1,924 and Kurtis Wulf 1,915 votes were also elected.
Seven candidates filed for the four open seats. Andy Hacker received 1,802 votes. Jennifer Deane, 1,580 and Henry Hall, 723.
Incumbent Dick Metzger narrowly defeated fellow incumbent Brent Fuhrman by a vote margin of 1,452 to 1,380. This is for a two-year term on the board. Wes Flinn received 824 votes.