Trump does well in Stevens County

President-elect Donald Trump received 51.9 percent, or 2,800 votes, to Hillary Clinton's 2,116 votes or 39.22 percent.

County voters supported U.S. House District Rep. Collin Peterson, a Democratic. Peterson was re-elected and he received 3,184 votes or 60.38 percent of the vote. Republican challenger Dave Hughes received 2,087 votes or 39.58 percent.

Republican Torrey Westrom was re-elected to the District 12 Senate seat. He received 3,330 votes or 62.8 percent to Democratic challenger Russ Hinrich's 1,964 votes or 37.08 percent.

The race for State Representative in District 12A was slightly closer in the county. Republican Jeff Backer was re-elected and he received 2,956 or 55.23 percent of the votes in the county. Democratic challenger Jay McNamar received 2,391 votes or 44.6 percent of the vote.

Here's a breakdown of how those candidates did in Morris precincts:

Morris P-1A: Trump, 153 votes, Clinton, 196; Peterson, 264, Hughes, 105; Westrom, 181, Hinrichs, 193; Backer, 163, McNamar, 216.

Morris P-1B: Trump, 244, Clinton, 211; Peterson, 304, Hughes, 190; Westrom, 304, Hughes 190; Backer, 260, McNamar, 237.

Morris P-2A: Trump, 158, Clinton, 276; Peterson, 340, Hughes, 125; Westrom, 188, Hinrichs, 278; Backer, 166, McNamar, 308.

Morris P-2B: Trump, 90, Clinton, 347; Peterson 375, Hughes, 102; Westrom, 106, Hinrichs, 365; Backer, 99, McNamar, 393.

Morris P-3A: Trump, 212, Clinton, 307; Peterson, 365, Hughes 168; Westrom, 260, Hinrichs, 295; Backer 219, McNamar, 346.

Morris P-3B: Trump, 233, Clinton, 190; Peterson, 270, Hughes, 178; Westrom, 304, Hinrichs, 149; Backer, 264, McNamar, 190.