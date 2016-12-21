County raises elected salaries by 2 percent

The two percent raises are similar to the two percent increases for the county's union employees. The county is in the second year of the union contract.

County recorder Virginia Mahoney's salary will increase by $1,570.80 to $80,110.80 from $78,540. County auditor/treasurer Amanda Barsness' salary will increase by $1,513.03 to $77,164.39 from $75,651.36. County attorney Aaron Jordan's salary will increase by $2,141.54 to $109,218.69 from $107,077.15. County sheriff Jason Dingman's salary will increase by $1,952 to $81,512 from $79,560. Dingman's salary has an additional available $4,700 for deputy EMD designation.

County coordinator said Dingman's salary and the salary for chief deputy Tom Loew are very similar.

Commissioner Bob Koptizke said the board could consider a 2.5 percent raise for Dingman to widen that narrow gap.

Commissioner Donny Wohlers said the gap would widen when there is a retirement.

Commissioners froze their own salaries for 2017. The salary is $16,787. The meeting per diem also remained at the 2016 rate of $60 for inside the county and $75 for outside the county.