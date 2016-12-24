County sets tax levy increase at 7.96%

The county had its Truth in Taxation meeting Dec. 13.

The tax levy was set at $7,465,504. The county will use $10,000 from reserves for zoning spending rather than add that money into the tax levy increase.

At the Dec. 13 meeting, county coordinator said that unfunded mandates are significantly impacting the tax levy and county finances. The county must provide services mandated by the state with no money from the state, Young said.

The county's human services is one example, Young said on Dec. 13. The state requires human services to provide specific services but does not always provide the money, Young said.