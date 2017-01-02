Weather Forecast

    Stevens County Board Agenda

    By Rae Yost Today at 9:20 a.m.

    Stevens County Board of Commissioners 9 a.m. Jan. 3, board room at the Stevens County Courthouse

    9 a.m. Convene

    Administer oath of office to commissioners, nominations for clerk, agenda, approve minutes

    9:10 a.m. Rebecca Young, county coordinator

    Designate newspapers to publish annual financial statements and delinquent tax list, establish gopher and flickertail bounties, establish 2017 mileage rate, annual committee appointments, AMC delegates, AMC and MACCA dues, LCSC dues, budget change request, wage coordinator and PACE resolution

    9:20 a.m. Amanda Barness auditor/treasurer

    Auditor’s warrants, commissioners’ warrants, approve audit engagement letter, publication of 2015 audit summary, publication in more than one official newspaper

    9:30 a.m. Dona Greiner, emergency management director

    EM annual report, ESB appointments, LSA updates

    9:45 a.m. Wayne Moford, regional fitness center

    RFC needs assessment update

    9:50 a.m. Bill Kleindl, environmental services

    2017 solid waste license

    10 a.m. Public hearing

    Comprehensive plan review presentation by Ben Oleson and Bill Kleindl

    10:30 a.m. Todd Larson, highway engineer

    Highway department report and equipment purchase request

    10:45 a.m. Virginia Mahoney, county recorder

    Fee schedule changes

    10:50 a.m. Sheriff Jason Dingman

    Fee schedule

    10:55 a.m. Janet Raguse, human resources director

    IT staffing and wages

    11 a.m. Commissioner reports

