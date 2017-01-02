Stevens County Board Agenda
Stevens County Board of Commissioners 9 a.m. Jan. 3, board room at the Stevens County Courthouse
9 a.m. Convene
Administer oath of office to commissioners, nominations for clerk, agenda, approve minutes
9:10 a.m. Rebecca Young, county coordinator
Designate newspapers to publish annual financial statements and delinquent tax list, establish gopher and flickertail bounties, establish 2017 mileage rate, annual committee appointments, AMC delegates, AMC and MACCA dues, LCSC dues, budget change request, wage coordinator and PACE resolution
9:20 a.m. Amanda Barness auditor/treasurer
Auditor’s warrants, commissioners’ warrants, approve audit engagement letter, publication of 2015 audit summary, publication in more than one official newspaper
9:30 a.m. Dona Greiner, emergency management director
EM annual report, ESB appointments, LSA updates
9:45 a.m. Wayne Moford, regional fitness center
RFC needs assessment update
9:50 a.m. Bill Kleindl, environmental services
2017 solid waste license
10 a.m. Public hearing
Comprehensive plan review presentation by Ben Oleson and Bill Kleindl
10:30 a.m. Todd Larson, highway engineer
Highway department report and equipment purchase request
10:45 a.m. Virginia Mahoney, county recorder
Fee schedule changes
10:50 a.m. Sheriff Jason Dingman
Fee schedule
10:55 a.m. Janet Raguse, human resources director
IT staffing and wages
11 a.m. Commissioner reports