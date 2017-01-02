Stevens County Board Agenda

9 a.m. Convene

Administer oath of office to commissioners, nominations for clerk, agenda, approve minutes

9:10 a.m. Rebecca Young, county coordinator

Designate newspapers to publish annual financial statements and delinquent tax list, establish gopher and flickertail bounties, establish 2017 mileage rate, annual committee appointments, AMC delegates, AMC and MACCA dues, LCSC dues, budget change request, wage coordinator and PACE resolution

9:20 a.m. Amanda Barness auditor/treasurer

Auditor’s warrants, commissioners’ warrants, approve audit engagement letter, publication of 2015 audit summary, publication in more than one official newspaper

9:30 a.m. Dona Greiner, emergency management director

EM annual report, ESB appointments, LSA updates

9:45 a.m. Wayne Moford, regional fitness center

RFC needs assessment update

9:50 a.m. Bill Kleindl, environmental services

2017 solid waste license

10 a.m. Public hearing

Comprehensive plan review presentation by Ben Oleson and Bill Kleindl

10:30 a.m. Todd Larson, highway engineer

Highway department report and equipment purchase request

10:45 a.m. Virginia Mahoney, county recorder

Fee schedule changes

10:50 a.m. Sheriff Jason Dingman

Fee schedule

10:55 a.m. Janet Raguse, human resources director

IT staffing and wages

11 a.m. Commissioner reports