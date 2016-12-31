Morris Council pursues tourism marketing

“We’ve got money in an account that’s doing nothing. That isn’t doing us any good,” council member Jeff Miller said.

City manager Blaine Hill said the city has about $20,000 a year available for tourism marketing.

A copy of the DAYTA proposal reviewed by the council at the Dec. 27 meeting includes a plan to target young families living in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, people who enjoy outdoor activities that include hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, agriculture and others, future college students and agriculture professionals.

DAYTA will primarily use social media such as Facebook and Snapchat to spread the brand, or message, of “It Starts Here” to audiences. DAYTA will also monitor social media and provided links to capitalize on interest in Morris, Hill said.

Users will know how to access those links for attractions such as snowmobile trails, council member and tourism board member Kevin Wohlers said.

A new tourism website is part of the marketing campaign but that site is not yet completed, Hill said.

The tourism board has designated $3,200 to Lakes Area Web Services for a web design, minutes from the Nov. 16 tourism board meeting said.

Wohlers said the tourism board considered several options to market tourism for Morris but returned to the DAYTA plan as the best.



“We’re all really excited,” Wohlers said. “We think they will do a good job for us.”