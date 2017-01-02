Storck kept his eye on streets while on council

Bill Storck, the former public works director, completed his final Morris City Council meeting Dec. 27 after 14 years on the council.

“I guess I was concerned about how the city would be taken care of,” Storck said of why he first decided to join the council. And a relative cautioned him not to run for the council so he took that as a challenge, Storck said with a laugh.

And maybe most important, “I wanted the city to keep the streets up,” he said.

During the Dec. 27 meeting, Storck thanked his fellow council members and city officials for maintaining the streets.

It’s a difficult task, “because it’s always hard to budget money to do streets,” Storck said.

The council did pass a franchise fee several years ago to help pay for street work. A franchise fee is added to utility bills so that residents, property owners, governmental buildings and nonprofits all pay toward maintaining streets, Storck said.

The city also has a program to schedule street repair each year, Storck said.

While streets were a main concern for him, Storck said he was also concerned for the overall health of the city.

“I think Morris is in good shape,” Storck said. “I wish we had more retail business in Morris but that’s hard to do.”

Storck enjoyed his years on the council.

“It was fun,” Storck said. “We’ve got a good city manager. The council is good. We had good camaraderie.”

The one downside was “I wish more people who had concerns would come to meetings,” Storck said. The council is always willing to listen but if residents only share their concerns with the neighbors, the council can’t respond, he said.

Storck decided it was time for a new face on the council so he did not seek re-election.

Kim Gullickson was elected in November.

“I told her to keep an open mind, stick up for people, don’t be afraid to bring up new ideas...and watch the budget,” Storck said. “I think she will do fine.”

As for Storck, “It will be different not going to meetings every second and fourth Tuesday.”