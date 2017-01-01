“The lower the number the better the rate you can get on insurance,” Dybdal said at the Dec. 27 Morris City Council meeting.

The department’s rating was reduced from 6/9X to 5/5X. “My goal was to get it down a point,” Dybdal said of the ISO rating.

Dan Mahoney of Midwest Insurance in Morris said the “better the rating, the more dynamic and the better the fire department is. If a rating improves it should definitely have a positive effect on insurance premiums.”

“The thinking behind using ISO ratings is this: The better equipped a community is to fight fires, the less likely it is that homes and businesses in your area will sustain major fire damage,” a Jan. 17, 2012, story on insurancequotes.com said.

The 5 rating applies to the Morris city limits and the 5X applies to properties that are served by the Morris Fire Department outside the city limits.

“It took a lot of work to do it but it’s worth it if it reduces (insurance) rates,” Dybdal said.

Council member Bill Storck said at the Dec. 27 meeting the city’s work to loop water lines also helped improve the fire department’s ISO rating.

Dybdal agreed and added improvements in emergency dispatch also contributed to the lower rating.

This was the fire department’s first ISO review since 1998, Dybdal said.

The new rating will be effective April 1.

Dybdal said property owners should contact their insurance providers about the new ISO rating.