Morris Council reorganizes in first meeting of the year

City Attorney Aaron Jordan administered the oath of office for Kim Gullickson and Kevin Wohlers. Gullickson was elected to fill the council seat vacated by Bill Storck. Wohler was re-elected to a second four-year term on the council.

This was followed by a series of procedural items, including election of Jeff Miller as mayor pro tem, designation of The Morris Sun Tribune as the city’s official newspaper, adoption of standing rules, and committee and board liaison assignments for each member.

This year, the council members will serve in ex-officio status on the following boards:

Mayor Sheldon Giese: Stevens County Economics Improvement Commission

 Council member Jeff Miller: West Central Initiative

 Council member Brian Solvie: RFC Board, Community Education

 Council member Wohlers: Tourism Board, Chamber of Commerce

 Council member Gullickson: Planning Commision, Airport

Giese also appointed citizen members to the boards. Several volunteer city boards still have vacancies including the Park Board, Tree Board and Tourism Board.

Giese all encouraged residents interested in serving on city boards to contact Morris City Hall by calling (320) 589-3141.

More information is also available on the city website athttp://ci.morris.mn.us/