Council discusses Hancock water, sewer rates, city fees

The base rate for water will stay at $24 per month and the base rate for sewer service will stay at $26 per month. The water rate is $3.43 per 1,000 gallons of water used. The sewer rate is $3 per 1,000 gallons used.

Hancock Mayor Bruce Malo said "Our auditor hasn't said anything about increasing our water and sewer rates."

The garbage rates are $24.42 with tax per month in the can provided by Engebretson's Disposal. Recycling is free.

Hancock City Clerk Jodi Bedel said the city just agreed to a new contract with Engebretson's Disposal through 2021.

The contract does include annual step increases, council member Jeff Flaten said.

The fee schedule that includes building permits, animal licenses, liquor licenses and other services will not change.

"I still think the building permit fee is too low," council member Bob Staples said. The fee is $10.

"We do get the taxes from it," Flaten said of the permit construction that results in increased value.

"Compared to other cities, it is cheap," Malo said of the building permit fee.

The council also spent time discussing committee assignments.

One change was to remove Flaten as a representative on the Hancock Economic Development Association board.

Newly elected council member Annette Kratz has been serving as the treasurer of the HEDA.

Bedel said Flaten, Malo and Kratz could remain on the HEDA board but every meeting would need to be considered a special city council meeting since three council members make up a quorum.

Council member Jeff Kisgen said those extra meetings would cost the city money because they'd be considered council meetings.

"I think two members is enough," Staples said of council representation on the HEDA board.

Flaten volunteered to leave the HEDA board.

Flaten was appointed to the city's streets and parks committee.

Kisgen was appointed acting mayor in the absence of the mayor.