Partners progressing on apartment project

Malo may not have to wait long for demolition to start as demolition of the buildings is slated for March or April with construction to start soon after. The former Owl's Nest cafe and several other buildings will be demolished to make room for a planned 12-unit apartment complex at an estimated cost of about $1.2 million.

The project is a joint venture between the city of Hancock, Stevens County and Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, the parent company of Community Development Bank in Hancock.

The partners will meet with demolition contractor Riley Bros. Construction at the end of the month. The bids for construction should follow in a few months.

"We (plan) to go out to bid in the next 30 days," Justin Cronen of Community Development bank said Jan. 9. "Where we are at now is basically working to finalize the plans with the architect."

Stevens County Coordinator Becky Young said the demolition and planned apartment project is a boon for the county and city.

The new project will increase property taxes paid to the city of Hancock and Stevens County, Young said.

The county's interest is a tax forfeited property in the former cafe building still referred to as the Owl's Nest. The original owners of the Owl's Nest did not forfeit taxes but a more recent owner did.

The county's ownership has been transferred to Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation, Young said.

MMDC also now owns the other three properties involved in the demolition.

One of the buildings had three tenants in apartments. One has moved and the other two tenants have until the end of March to move, Cronen said.

The timing of demolition to construction saved money because the buildings will be gone and dirt would not need to be removed twice, Cronen and Young said.

Although demolition and construction have not yet started, the public has shown interest in the planned apartments, Cronen said.

Four people have asked about renting, he said. A waiting list will be created and officials will be speaking to area employers in an effort to fill the rental units, Cronen said.

The plans are not yet final but a mix of two and three bedroom units are likely. The units will also likely have patios or decks, Cronen said.

Other priorities are decks and patios, garages, off-street parking, a child's play area and green space, Cronen said.

"We are working and we will have very detailed specifications," Cronen said.

The priorities may be a challenge in the roughly 45,000 square foot lot space but Cronen said officials are confident those amenities can be included.

The rents aren't final yet but Cronen said they would be market rate and comparable to other new and newer apartment complexes in cities in the region.

The first construction stage of the project is demolition at a cost of about $92,000. Stevens County will provide $18,750 and it obtained a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant of $46,100. The city of Hancock will contribute $27,350.

Malo is excited about the planned project and knows there is work remaining before demolition can start.

"So, when the backhoe comes, then it's reality," Malo said.

The county is not obligated to participate in the project, Young said.

"The county board was very careful to evaluate (the project)," Young said. "We don't want 10 or 12 (people) clamoring to do similar projects."

The board did pass a policy related to proposals similar to the apartment project in Hancock, Young said. The policy requires a return on investment including a tax benefit, Young said.