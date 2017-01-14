Morris council supports state using Appleton prison

The 1,600 bed Prairie Correctional Facility closed in 2010. The prison is owned by CoreCivic, formerly the Correctional Corporation of America. Supporters from Swift County and the Appleton area have asked the city of Morris for support in a proposal to have the state lease the facility instead of building a 500 bed expansion at the state prison in Rush City.

City attorney Aaron Jordan said he was not comfortable with the city supporting a state lease of a privately owned prison. "To lease from a company who profits from the misery of others...," Jordan said was a problem.

He would be in favor of the state buying the prison in Appleton.

Councilman Kevin Wohlers said he agreed with Jordan's remarks. "I think ownership makes sense," Wohlers said.

Councilman Jeff Miller said a purchase had been discussed in the Legislature but not pursued.

Discussions last year also included how the Department of Justice would operate a prison from a private company that did not have union jobs, city manager Blaine Hill said.

The council discussed if it could amend the resolution of support to include supporting a state purchase of the facility.

Council member Kim Gullickson said the document was submitted to the council and implied the council couldn't change the submitted document.

One reason to support a lease of the prison is that it did provide good jobs in the region, Hill and Miller said.

If jobs can be restored, "it's good for us out here," Hill said.

"I know it affected our main street (when it closed)," Miller said.

The document of support said the proposal to expand the state prison in Rush City would cost about $141.5 million.

"You'd never want to build something new if you've got something existing," Hill said.