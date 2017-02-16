Westrom, Backer Town Hall meetings on Friday, Feb. 17
Senator Torrey Westrom and Representative Jeff Backer will hold a series of town hall listening sessions throughout House District 12A this Friday, February 17.
Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer will discuss state policies and field questions from constituents regarding the current legislative session.
Next Friday, February 24, Sen. Westrom will be holding a series of town hall meetings in House District 12B with Representative Paul Anderson. The town halls are open to the public and free of charge. Each will last around forty-five minutes. The full schedule for both weeks is as follows:
Friday, February 17 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer
Elbow Lake – 9:30 AM
Elbow Lake Community Center
119 Central Ave. N.
Elbow Lake, MN 56531
Breckenridge – 11:15 AM
Breckenridge City Hall
420 Nebraska Avenue
Breckenridge, MN 56520
Wheaton – 1:00 PM
Wheaton Community Library
901 1st Ave. N.
Wheaton, MN 56296
Morris – 3:00 PM
Morris Public Library
102 East 6th Street
Morris, MN 56267
Starbuck – 4:30 PM
Starbuck Community Center
307 East 5th Street
Starbuck, MN 56381
Friday, February 24 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Anderson
Glenwood - 9:30 AM
Community Room - Pope County Courthouse/Government Center
130 E Minnesota Ave
Glenwood, MN 56334
Sauk Centre - 11:00 AM
City Council Chambers, City Hall
320 Oak Street S
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
Melrose - 12:15 PM
Meeting Room A, Melrose City Center
225 1st St NE
Melrose, MN 56352