    Westrom, Backer Town Hall meetings on Friday, Feb. 17

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 10:05 a.m.

    Senator Torrey Westrom and Representative Jeff Backer will hold a series of town hall listening sessions throughout House District 12A this Friday, February 17.

    Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer will discuss state policies and field questions from constituents regarding the current legislative session.

    Next Friday, February 24, Sen. Westrom will be holding a series of town hall meetings in House District 12B with Representative Paul Anderson. The town halls are open to the public and free of charge. Each will last around forty-five minutes. The full schedule for both weeks is as follows:

    Friday, February 17 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer

    Elbow Lake – 9:30 AM

    Elbow Lake Community Center

    119 Central Ave. N.

    Elbow Lake, MN 56531

    Breckenridge – 11:15 AM

    Breckenridge City Hall

    420 Nebraska Avenue

    Breckenridge, MN 56520

    Wheaton – 1:00 PM

    Wheaton Community Library

    901 1st Ave. N.

    Wheaton, MN 56296

    Morris – 3:00 PM

    Morris Public Library

    102 East 6th Street

    Morris, MN 56267

    Starbuck – 4:30 PM

    Starbuck Community Center

    307 East 5th Street

    Starbuck, MN 56381

    Friday, February 24 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Anderson

    Glenwood - 9:30 AM

    Community Room - Pope County Courthouse/Government Center

    130 E Minnesota Ave

    Glenwood, MN 56334

    Sauk Centre - 11:00 AM

    City Council Chambers, City Hall

    320 Oak Street S

    Sauk Centre, MN  56378

    Melrose - 12:15 PM

    Meeting Room A, Melrose City Center

    225 1st St NE

    Melrose, MN 56352

