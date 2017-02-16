Westrom, Backer Town Hall meetings on Friday, Feb. 17

Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer will discuss state policies and field questions from constituents regarding the current legislative session.

Next Friday, February 24, Sen. Westrom will be holding a series of town hall meetings in House District 12B with Representative Paul Anderson. The town halls are open to the public and free of charge. Each will last around forty-five minutes. The full schedule for both weeks is as follows:

Friday, February 17 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Backer

Elbow Lake – 9:30 AM

Elbow Lake Community Center

119 Central Ave. N.

Elbow Lake, MN 56531

Breckenridge – 11:15 AM

Breckenridge City Hall

420 Nebraska Avenue

Breckenridge, MN 56520

Wheaton – 1:00 PM

Wheaton Community Library

901 1st Ave. N.

Wheaton, MN 56296

Morris – 3:00 PM

Morris Public Library

102 East 6th Street

Morris, MN 56267

Starbuck – 4:30 PM

Starbuck Community Center

307 East 5th Street

Starbuck, MN 56381

Friday, February 24 – Sen. Westrom and Rep. Anderson

Glenwood - 9:30 AM

Community Room - Pope County Courthouse/Government Center

130 E Minnesota Ave

Glenwood, MN 56334

Sauk Centre - 11:00 AM

City Council Chambers, City Hall

320 Oak Street S

Sauk Centre, MN 56378

Melrose - 12:15 PM

Meeting Room A, Melrose City Center

225 1st St NE

Melrose, MN 56352