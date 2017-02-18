Water meter misses

"We don't see it so we don't miss it," Hanson said. "All we can go by is there is a 43 percent loss at the water plant versus what we are billing."

Hanson and Hancock's water and sewer supervisor Ryan Mogard have noticed the discrepancy. Some difference in water used to water billed is expected, Hanson said. The Department of Natural Resources uses 10 percent as the guideline for cities. But, Hanson and city clerk Jodi Bedel said, it's a concern when Hancock's loss appears to be much higher than the DNR recommended 10 percent.

The difference means the city is losing some revenue for water usage but also missing the mark in usage and treated amounts recorded for the DNR.

"We've been off in the DNR report," Bedel said. "We're still looking into it."

Although the city is required to check water meters each year, the turnover in maintenance directors over the past three years has pushed the work back, Bedel said.

Now is a good time to check the meters, city officials said.

Businesses and residents report their water usage with the number of gallons used as recorded on the water meter, Bedel said.

Some businesses and residents may be getting an inaccurate reading by simply forgetting to report a needed zero, Bedel said.

Hanson said a local truck wash's water usage appears to be inaccurate because of a missing zero. Hanson has talked with the owner and he agrees the water use numbers appear to be wrong.

The difference could be 320,000 instead of 32,000 gallons, Hanson said.

"That's a lot of water," city council member Annette Kratz said.

"This is just one example and it's a big user," Hanson said.

Hanson also did an initial check of the water use recorded for Hancock Schools. He checked the school's meter system for about half hour to 45 minutes and the meter did not run, Hanson said.

That system "is only going to register high flow (amounts)," Hanson said. Still, there is water used in lesser amounts that should be recorded.

While council member Jeff Flaten said "we've got a lot of money on the table" with lost revenue in inaccurate recording of water usage the city has no intention of back pay from any user if inaccuracies are found. "That would be our loss," Flaten said.

And there is no indication that many water bills will need to change in the city, city officials said.

The priority is to first inspect all meters as required by the state and then, fix any inaccuracies, city officials said.