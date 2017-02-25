Stevens County to sell Forty Acre pit

The Stevens County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 21 in closed session as allowed by Minnesota law to discuss the sale of the pit property.

After the closed session, the board voted to receive sealed bids on the property, county coordinator Becky Young said.

A portion of the land is tillable and portion is not tillable land, Young said.

The county will advertise for sealed bids during March. The bids must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. March 31 to the county coordinator's office, Young said.

The bid opening is set for 10 a.m. April 4 during a regular county board meeting.

"Any bidder that places a sealed bid will be allowed to increase the bid after the bids are opened," Young said.

The gravel pit has no more gravel to mine. It hasn't been used for many years until the county highway department recently used it for spoils from construction, county officials said in November. The property is Horton Township along the unpaved section of Stevens County Road 4.

During that November meeting discussion, commissioner Ron Staples said the land would be better suited to hunting land.

The county does lease the tillable acres now. Young said in November the board would need to give the leasee enough advanced notice of any possible sale.