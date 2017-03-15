Weather Forecast

    Crop Production Services donates to fire department (with video)

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 4:15 p.m.
    Crop Production Services donated $1,000 to the Morris Fire Department. From left, Scott Olson, Kevin Spors, of Crop Production, Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal and Jason Walsh of Crop Product. Rae Yost/Morris Sun Tribuen2 / 2

    A $1,000 donation from Crop Production Services will be used by the Morris Fire Department to help buy a new utility task vehicle, fire chief Dave Dybdal said. The Morris Fire Relief Fund receives the donation and will buy the UTV, Dybdal said.

    Dybdal said the department needs a smaller UTV to get into "back country, areas that we have a hard time getting into."

    Officials from Crop Production Services, Scott Olson, Kevin Spors and Jason Walsh, said they appreciated the service of the Morris Fire Department.

    Crop Production Services has locations in Alberta, Benson and Gluek.

