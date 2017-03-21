Resident has an off the road idea for county pit acres

Charles O'Keefe of Chokio said the Forty Acre Pit would make a good off highway vehicle park, similar to parks near Appleton and Hutchinson.

Commissioners did not take any action on O'Keefe's proposal but did ask him to return for the April 4 meeting with more details. The board plans to open bids on the sale of the Forty Acre Pit at the April 4 meeting. No gravel is taken from the pit and county officials said they have no use for it.

"What I am asking you to consider is to grant it to a local non-profit club," O'Keefe said of the pit acres.

A local club, such as the West Central Trail Blazers, could work with the Department of Natural Resources to develop an OHV park, O'Keefe said.

Brad Krosch of the West Central Trail Blazers said the snowmobile club was willing to work with owners of off road vehicles to develop an OHV park because it is a way to keep interest and membership in the club.

Krosch and O'Keefe said the Forty Acre Pit should be an OHV park that is connected to the park near Appleton through a trail system that primarily uses minimum maintenance roads. That would maximize the use of each, they said.

"There are very (few) places in the county to ride," commissioner Donny Wohlers said of off highway vehicle use areas in the county.

The OHV park in Appleton is 330 acres with 20 miles of trails,the DNR website said. The park is provided by Swift County, the DNR website said.

The OHV park in Meeker County, near Dassel and Hutchison, is 40 acres, the DNR website said. The park is provided by Meeker County and maintained by the Crow River Wheelers Club, the DNR website said.

The 54 OHV trails and parks in Minnesota, including Appleton and Meeker County, are described as state and grant-in trails and parks on the DNR website.

The park in Meeker County started as a private club park but finances prompted the park to be turned over to the DNR, O'Keefe said.

O'Keefe said the DNR operates both parks as a state trail park and users need a state park permit.

O'Keefe said grants and other resources would be needed to help develop a park in Stevens County at the pit and on minimum maintenance roads.

An OHV park in Stevens County would draw riders who would spend money in the county, O'Keefe said. Riders, including families, would have another option to spend time outdoors in the county, he said.