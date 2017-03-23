St. Mary's students visit county board

Students in kindergarten at St. Mary's School in Morris visited the Stevens County Board of Commissioners March 21 as part of a courthouse tour. The students were greeted by the commissioners and had a brief stay before they moved on in the tour. Rae Yost/Morris Sun Tribune
A visit by kindergarten students from St. Mary's School in Morris made for a full house for a time at the March 21 Stevens County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The students stopped at the meeting as part of a courthouse tour.