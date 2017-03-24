Auditor reports on Hancock's financial condition

"You are spending less than you are taking in," Eurle said.

The city ended 2016 with a cash fund balance of $1,039,861 in the general fund, Euerle said. "Overall, your general fund is in very good shape," Euerle said.

In an interview after the March 13 council meeting, Hancock Mayor Bruce Malo said city taxpayers shouldn't think that a $1 million cash reserve balance in the general fund means the city is flush with cash and will never have to raise taxes and has plenty of money to spend.

The cash reserve balance of about $1 million means the city has about four months of operating expenses in reserve, Malo said. That's important when unexpected expenses come up, Malo said.

A healthy cash reserve balance also gives the city good bond ratings if it needs to borrow money, Malo said.

Also, the city doesn't have a cash reserve fund balance of $1 million each month of the year, Malo said.

"It's not like we sit there with a million in the general fund," Malo said.

Most tax money and most state aid money arrives toward the end of the year which can drive up the amount of a cash reserve balance, Malo said.

"I'm sure if you look at the fund today, it's not $1 million," Malo said.

While the city is in overall good financial shape, Euerle pointed out a declining balance in the city's water fund.

"If you aren't going to make any changes to revenue or expenses, you are going to keep going backward," Euerle said of the water fund.

The city's sewer fund is "basically climbing out of the hole," Euerle said.

The city had cash balance increases from 2013 to 2015, he said.

The city allocates a portion of the salaries for maintenance director Adam Hanson and city clerk Jodi Bedel from the water and sewer fund.

"A couple of years ago the sewer fund was running behind, so we've been tweaking that," Malo said in his interview.

The city needs to adjust the billing for a larger water user which will increase the water revenue, Malo said. The increase in revenue will improve the water fund, he said.

The city's sewer and water plants are in good shape, Malo said. He does not expect any major improvements needed at either plant for many years.