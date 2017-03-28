Early-childhood education money in dispute

Dayton proposes an additional $150 million to establish classes for 4 year olds at public schools, which his office estimates would serve 13,800 more children.

He said that he would not sign an education funding bill as proposed by the state House, which does not earmark funds for the new classes.

"We'll negotiate something better," Dayton said.

Now, $25 million is split among 74 school districts to finance classes for 4 year olds.

The House education finance bill would allow those schools to continue classes for 4 year olds similar to what Democrat Dayton proposed, but the funding could be used for other early-education programs.

Republican Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie, House education finance chairwoman, said her bill would offer families more choices for preschool.

"We're not trying to direct dollars so that all 4 year olds will end up at the public schools for their preschool," Loon said. "It's not going to work for every family or every school. We're trying to maintain flexibility and a program that empowers parents."

Dayton called Loon's proposal "a poke in the eye" during a news conference Tuesday, March 28.

The House plan would keep funding available for schools that already have classes for 4 year olds, increase spending $49.5 million for early childhood programs and add $25 million for preschool scholarships.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, do not change pre-kindergarten funding, but neither do they do not expand it to more schools.

Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said school readiness programs, like those proposed in the House bill, differ from preschool because they often take place once a week and do not require licensed teachers.

"Our pre-K programs, however, are fully aligned to our K-12 standards," she said. "They work at the school site with teachers. It's like adding a grade."

