Early-childhood education money in dispute
- PAUL — Additional funding proposed by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton would extend classes for 4-year-olds to more than 100 additional school districts throughout the state, but Republican representatives say the plan restricts families' early-learning choices.
Dayton proposes an additional $150 million to establish classes for 4 year olds at public schools, which his office estimates would serve 13,800 more children.
He said that he would not sign an education funding bill as proposed by the state House, which does not earmark funds for the new classes.
"We'll negotiate something better," Dayton said.
Now, $25 million is split among 74 school districts to finance classes for 4 year olds.
The House education finance bill would allow those schools to continue classes for 4 year olds similar to what Democrat Dayton proposed, but the funding could be used for other early-education programs.
Republican Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie, House education finance chairwoman, said her bill would offer families more choices for preschool.
"We're not trying to direct dollars so that all 4 year olds will end up at the public schools for their preschool," Loon said. "It's not going to work for every family or every school. We're trying to maintain flexibility and a program that empowers parents."
Dayton called Loon's proposal "a poke in the eye" during a news conference Tuesday, March 28.
"We'll negotiate something better," he said.
The House plan would keep funding available for schools that already have classes for 4 year olds, increase spending $49.5 million for early childhood programs and add $25 million for preschool scholarships.
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, do not change pre-kindergarten funding, but neither do they do not expand it to more schools.
Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said school readiness programs, like those proposed in the House bill, differ from preschool because they often take place once a week and do not require licensed teachers.
"Our pre-K programs, however, are fully aligned to our K-12 standards," she said. "They work at the school site with teachers. It's like adding a grade."
In other legislative-related developments:
- Hundreds of state union members rallied in the Capitol rotunda, urging funding for projects ranging from roads to better retirement security. They also spoke out against a Republican proposal to send state inmates to a private prison in Appleton.
Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, sent a letter to the editor of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead apologizing to Sen. Kent Eken, D-Twin Valley, for a comment he made in an earlier letter about driver's license legislation tied to undocumented immigrants. "When I wrote the letter, I assumed Eken was following the lead of Gov. Mark Dayton who publicly called for Democratic senators to oppose the bill over the illegal driver's license issue," Ingebrigtsen wrote. "But instead of writing 'assumed,' I wrote Eken's 'stated reason' was the driver's license issue. For that I was wrong, and I apologize."
- Reacting to a much-discussed rural issue, the House voted 106-23 to prevent state agencies from implementing ditch-mowing regulations for a year. Transportation officials issued a rule that would have restricted mowing and baling.
"I still would rather see an all-out prohibition on this overreach, but we need to be able to send the governor a bill he will sign into law and this is the compromise we reached with his administration," Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, said. "The public would have more time to express concerns over just how out-of-touch the bureaucrats are on this issue so we can come back and look at some permanent fixes."
- Representatives voted 130-0 to approve spending $105 million in federal transportation funds. Dayton last week complained that lawmakers had not done that.
- While legislators worked on budgets in nearby buildings Tuesday, a driver drove a vehicle into the Administration Building across the street from the Capitol.
- The House Legacy Committee has passed legislation to spend money obtained by a sales tax increase voters approved in 2008. Money would go to the Clean Water Fund, $211.6 million; Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, $123.4 million; Outdoor Heritage Fund, $103.2 million and Parks and Trails Fund, $89.8 million.
Included in the Clean Water Fund is $22 million for county soil and water conservation districts to manage a program that requires vegetative buffers between water and cropland. Other funds would go to a variety of projects, such as $44 million for artists, $10 million for the Minnesota Historical Society, $11 million for public broadcasting and $19 to protect watersheds.
- An agriculture funding bill would establish a 16-member group to advise the Agriculture Department and Legislature about farm safety issues. The group also would coordinate farm safety improvement efforts.
The bill also includes more funding for Farm Advocates, a program proving one-on-one assistance to Minnesota farmers who face crisis.