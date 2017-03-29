More tree talk at Morris Council

"I'm confident we can come together on this," Mayor Sheldon Giese said.

"I agree with the Mayor," council member Brian Solvie said.

City officials had reason to be confident as several meetings between the tree board and the city's engineer Jeff Kuhn of Widseth, Smith and Nolting, and some other city officials have gone well as trees have been discussed, representatives of each said.

The preservation of trees must be balanced with the need to improve the Green River drainage system, Kuhn said.

Green River is a major drainage system and cleaning it out, including the removal of some trees, and the replacement of two main culverts will help eliminate and prevent floodings in areas of town, Kuhn said.

Sue Granger of the tree board said the board and residents in the Green River area know the drainage needs to be improved but should not be done at the expense of trees that provide shelter from the wind, a play area for kids and an overall amenity for the neighborhood and city. The tree board is also concerned about how much of the river will be straightened in the improvement project.

"I imagine that when some people bought houses (in the area) it was because of the trees...," council member Kim Gullickson said.

Council member Jeff Miller said selective tree removal is the goal but trees growing in the river itself will need to be removed. The new culverts will also improve the drainage, he said.

The selective, surgical removal of trees in the Green River drainage project is a goal but it could be difficult because of large construction equipment needed to remove debris and silt from the river and the general area, some city officials said.

Jared House of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District said the city could consider removing trees from only one side of the bank or other options. House has been working with the tree board.

The bank of Green River is eroding and it must be repaired, House said. The overall repairs and cleaning of the Green River ditch system will improve water quality as storm water flows through and out of the river, House said.

The city could apply for a clean water funds to help pay for some of the work on the project, House said.

The cost of the project, for now, is lower than the engineer's estimate. The city did approve a roughly $1.7 million bid from Riley Brothers Construction. The bid covers Green River work but also the North, South and East Court, Brook Street and Eleanor Avenue improvements.

Council member Kevin Wohlers asked if the bid would hold if a more selective removal of trees took more time and labor.

Kuhn said he hadn't yet discussed that option in detail but after general discussions, the contractor is willing to work with the city.

But, the tree board's goal to minimize any straightening of the river is under some time constraints as the contractor could start work on the Green River improvement and the overall South, North, and East Court, Eleanor Avenue and Brook Street project this spring.

"We're trying to accelerate this," Granger said of a possible plan. "There is the possibility the culverts could take care of the flooding problem."

Larger culverts could minimize the number of trees needed to removed and the need to straighten much of the river, Granger said.

The existing culverts are undersized, Granger and Kuhn said.

Kuhn said there will need to be balance in any final drainage improvement plan for Green River.

"The bottom line is, whatever plan (originally), we're shifting," city manager Blaine Hill said of working with the tree board on a new design.