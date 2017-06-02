Hancock considers package on air pack gear

Rose said the Tax-Exempt Leasing Corporation is willing to provide the city with $33,954.90 needed to buy air packs for the department.

"I'd like to see a contract before we act," council member Jeff Kisgen said.

Rose said the annual lease payment over a five-year period would be about $6,800. "That's roughly what we've been setting aside for new air packs each year," Rose said.

City officials said the city has been setting aside about $6,000 each year. Kisgen asked if the city continued with $6,000 would the fire department make up the additional $800 in the annual payment?

Rose said if the fire department made a down payment on the lease purchase the annual payment of $6,800 would go down. He's also applying for grants to help pay for the new SCBA gear.

Kisgen asked Rose what is the minimal equipment he needed to buy to make sure the department was up to date. He's concerned the money will also be needed for turnout gear in the future.

Rose said he has 12 firefighters willing to enter a burning building. He'd like six more air masks and 10 more new air tanks so the department can have three sets of three-member teams able to enter and leave a building.

While he'd like more extra air tanks, the department could get by with fewer extra air tanks, Rose said.

Rose said firefighters share air tanks but they all need their own air masks for safety and health purposes.