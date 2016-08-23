New faculty welcomed to UMM

The University of Minnesota, Morris welcomes new faculty who will fill positions of recently retired faculty members as well as positions that were in transition in the last year.

New faculty for the 2016 — 2017 school year include (back row) Joe Dolence, assistant professor of biology; Chris Schwartz, assistant professor of chemistry; Geneva Becenti, NASNTI post-doctoral fellow in Education and Equity, Diversity, and Intercultural Programs; Shelby Williams Loberg, assistant professor of biology; Ellie Helgeson '92, teaching specialist in elementary education; Paul Robinson, teaching specialist in English as a Second Language; Henrik Wilberg, assistant professor of German studies; (front row) Erika Pazian, teaching specialist in art history; Adam Olson '12, teaching specialist in political science; Alyssa Pirinelli, assistant professor of chemistry; Lucas Granholm '12, assistant professor of theatre arts; Jason Ramey, assistant professor of studio art; and Steve Morgan, assistant professor of physics.

Not pictured are Steven McFarlane, assistant professor of philosophy; Doug Moon, pre-doctoral teaching fellow in communication, media, and rhetoric; Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha, assistant professor of theatre arts; Brian Twenter, teaching specialist in English; Stephen Des Lauriers, assistant professor of biology; Satis Devkota, assistant professor of economics/management; Elliot James, instructor in history.