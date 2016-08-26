Yost named Sun Tribune editor

MORRIS, Minn. - Rae Yost has been named editor of the Morris Sun Tribune.

Yost is a native of Iowa and has more than 20 years of experience as a reporter and editor at weekly and daily newspapers. Most recently, she served as editor for two Iowa newspapers, the Forest City Summit and the Britt News-Tribune and was a contributor to the Mason City Globe Gazette.

Yost also worked as wire editor/regional reporter for the Marshall Independent in Marshall and Tri-County News in Cottonwood, Minnesota.

In naming Yost the newspaper's editor, Sun Tribune publisher Sue Dieter cited her skills to "find and tell the stories important to our community. Rae has a passion for journalism and brings a wealth of experience to Morris. She will be outstanding addition to our newspaper team and to our community."

Yost is pleased to join the staff of the Sun Tribune, stating, "The Sun Tribune plays an important role in the community and I am committed to continuing that tradition."

Yost officially begins her duties at the Sun Tribune on Monday, Aug. 29.

"Morris is a vibrant community and I look forward to being part of it," Yost added. "I'm also excited to return to Minnesota where we have deep roots."

Yost and her husband Dana have an adult son, Luke, who lives in Shakopee.

Yost replaces Kim Ukura, who was named Community Editor at the Farmington Independent in Farmington, Minnesota after serving 5 years as editor of the Sun Tribune.