New royalty will be crowned during Donnelly Threshing Bee

Pictured (front, left to right) Hailey Werk, Isabelle Bontjes, Addison Cihak, Logan Mau, Ryanna Bisgard, (back, left to right) Cassie Fults, and Scarlet Bergstrom Mckee. submitted photo

Seven girls are candidates for royalty as part of the annual Donnelly Threshing Bee.

Five girls are vying for Little Miss Donnelly: Hailey Werk, Isabelle Bontjes, Addison Cihak, Logan Mau, and Ryanna Bisgard. The candidates for Threshing Bee Queen are Cassie Fults and Scarlet Bergstrom Mckee.

Coronation is Saturday evening on the Threshing Bee grounds in Donnelly.

Events will be held throughout the weekend for the annual community festival, beginning Friday with a community supper at 5 p.m. followed by tractor olympics and kids games.

Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast and includes a softball tournament, kiddie parade, tractor parade, antique tractor pull and the coronation at 7 p.m. A dance at the town hall caps off the day.

Sunday's events are an open air church service, car show, the big parade through downtown Donnelly, and a horse pulling contest.