Neighbors voice concerns over apartment project

MORRIS, Minn. - Two homeowners from East Fifth Street voiced concerns to the Morris City Council Tuesday regarding the new 60-unit apartment building under construction on the old elementary school site.

Nancy Barbour asked that as the development of the old school property continues, some attention be paid to things like lighting and landscaping so that it enhances and compliments what's in the neighborhood.

"Obviously it's going to be different with the new apartment building. I think it's very important for the city government to make sure that lighting and landscaping and probably the water coming off the property are done well."

City Manager Blaine Hill called the old elementary parcel an interesting piece of property, surrounded by single family housing on the south, a cemetery on the east, multi-family housing on the west and commercial on the north.

The 17-acre parcel is zoned residential multi-family and Hill said an apartment is an acceptable use in that zone. As such, the building did not require any additional permitting, either through the planning commission or the city council.

Hill said the building still is required to meet city code, which gives certain guidance on things like fences and sidewalks and landscaping to make sure that they aren't interfering with traffic, Also there are specific requirements for apartment buildings, including setbacks, storm water runoff and even what is done with the garbage. But as far as Hill knew, the only code issue the city had to deal with on this project was that the one-bedroom apartments didn't meet the minimum footage requirements. But the developers solved that issue by increasing the size of those apartments and no special permits or variances were needed.

Council member Jeff Miller commented that it's definitely going to be different in the neighborhood, compared to when the football field was there. Then, there were only lights on Friday nights eight weeks each fall.

Mayor Sheldon Giese said, "I don't want Jim and Nancy to experience Friday night lights every night of the year."

Hill said that all street lighting is dark-sky compliant as a matter of course these days.

Arne Kildegaard echoed Barbour's concerns about the impact of an apartment building on the neighborhood.

"I got used to having a park across the street, that was pretty nice," Kildegaard said. " But there are some things that can be done at this point that I think are really important ... that we are legitimately concerned about. Light is one of them. You know it's not a matter of a street light, it's a matter of an apartment lot full of lights"

Kildegaard said it's a quality of life issue, as light still moves horizontally and the lights on the apartments will be above their first story windows. He suggested there should be major shading of the lights coming from the apartment's parking lot and hoped that measures would be taken to maintain the large trees along the boulevard.

Additionally, the apartment building will bring more traffic into the neighborhood and Kildegaard asked if there might be some traffic management that the city could do to keep the bulk of the traffic on the commercial corridor on Seventh Street as opposed to Fifth Street.

"Something to maintain the residential, walking quality of the neighborhood. I don't really relish the idea of people driving down the street at 40 miles per hour."

Hill said he would expect the developer to be interested in the concerns from the neighbors, but he wasn't sure what the council's involvement could be, given that the permit has been issued and construction is underway.

Giese said he didn't expect the city council to become formally involved, but encouraged Hill to organize a meeting.

Miller stated that it would be better for Hill to reach out now rather than wait seven months and say look what they did.

Hill said that it's outside the council's authority to require the developer to hold a neighborhood meeting, but he also felt that the developer would be more than willing to talk to the neighbors.