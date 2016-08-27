Donnelly News Aug. 27, 2016

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: the summer worship schedule concludes with services on Aug.31 at Kongsvinger at 7 p.m. and Sept. 4th at St John's at 9 a.m. Kongsvinger will serve meals in the steel building at the Threshing Bee this weekend and St. John's will have their sweet shop both days too. The parish youth will have their popshack this year, too. Volunteers are always welcome to help out.

God's Work Our Hands will be held on Sept. 11 starting with a send off service at St. John's at 8:30 a.m.

St. Charles/St Theresa's of Herman will be serving hamburgers during the Bee this weekend.

The Morris High School class of 1961 will have their 55th class reunion today (Saturday) at Hotel 200 (formerly the Prairie Inn).

Hannah Casselton and Adam Christensen were married on Aug. 20. The bride's parents are Cindy (Larson) and the late Rusty Casselton, her grandparents are Chester and Gloria Larson of Donnelly.

The Threshing Bee royalty have been busy, participating in the the Flekkefest parade in Elbow Lake on Aug. 6, the Hoffman Harvest Festival on Aug. 15 and the Ortonville Cornfest parade on Aug. 21. These ladies have done an outstanding job representing Donnelly during the past year

This is the big weekend in Donnelly as we hold our annual family reunion of sorts, the Threshing Bee. there promises to be lots of fun throughout the weekend with food, music, demonstrations, displays and more. Admission is a button, available at the gate. The feature this year is John Deere, however all brands are welcome, so anyone with tractors, machinery, etc., is encouraged to bring them in for display. Anyone is free to bring in a display, do a demonstration, play and/or sing, etc. I will have my golf cart on grounds again to give rides to those who need it. If you need any information, stop into the depot and talk to whomever is working there or look for somebody wearing a threshing bee shirt (gold colored) and/or cap. Tractor pullers, car show participants, exhibitors etc. are asked to use the south gate; there is plenty of handicapped parking available, feel free to drive into the grounds to unload somebody. A new event this year is a 5K run. Registration starts at 7 a.m. today (Saturday) at the trap shoot grounds in the northeast corner of Donnelly. The race starts at 8 a.m. There will be a work night on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Threshing Bee grounds to put things away. Any help is greatly appreciated