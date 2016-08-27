Looking Back

The new royalty for 2006-07 were crowned at the Donnelly Threshing Bee. They are Little Miss Donnelly Kourtney Giese, Princess Alisha Roske, Queen Alissa Melberg, and Little Miss Princess Brittany Cardwell.

Bob Collins won the 1956 championship of the Pomme de Terre Golf club in the club's annual tournament. Collins won the title with a three-under-par 33 in the medal play championship round with Connie Freeman and Doug Garberick after ousting Bill Watzke and Walt Sarlette in earlier match play rounds. Freeman, last year's club champion, battled Collins right down to the wire for the title.

Cyrus and Hancock, the last two teams in the running for the Pomme de Terre 2 baseball league playoff title and the right to represent this league in the Region 9-B tournament at Morris, will tangle at the Morris Eagles park tonight. Cyrus is still undefeated in the double elimination playoffs. Hancock has lost one game.

Douglas Garberick, who has been employed the past six years at the Bakey Studio in this city, will join the staff of The Sun and The Tribune beginning Sept. 4. Mr. Garberick will devote his time primarily to the Sun-Tribune's photo department, taking pictures for the news and advertising departments as well as handling the darkroom work of developing and printing. Mr. Garberick will also assist in other phases of the news, advertising and commercial printing departments of The Sun and The Tribune. Born and raised in Morris and a resident of this city all his life except for two years in military service, Mr. Garberick is well known throughout the community.

Minnesota's first Hutterite colony has been started near Graceville on 1,850 acres-some of the best farmland in Big Stone county, Two families already have arrived and are making arrangements for nine others which will also move to Big Stone county from South Dakota. Farm machinery and other equipment is being moved to the property, 2 1/2 miles southwest of Graceville. First residents of the colony were selected at the parent colony, New Elm Springs Hutterites, Inc., Ethan S.D. The South Dakota colony has 155 members and farms 4,600 acres near Ethan. Land for the colony in MN was purchased from L. A. Weesner, Clyde Reeves and L. M. Bauman, the latter a former Morris resident.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of August 26, 1976

Lyle Gadda and his wife, Karen, of Morris, prepare to bring home another trophy he won as Pride Seed Company's Western Division sales champion. Last year, Gadda, a Pride zone manager, was runner up in the competition. Presentation of the award was made at Pride's annual sales conference by John Dobner, Pride General Sales manager, and Merv Guthmiller, Western Division manager. The company's home office is in Glen Haven, WI.

Alexsei, who was nicknamed "Alex", and Valeri are two members of a group of 15 agricultural specialists from the Soviet Union who are visiting the United States as part of an exchange program sponsored by the National 4-H Foundation and funded by International Harvester Co. Fifteen U.S. Agricultural specialists are presently touring the Soviet Union. Valeri and Alex will be staying at the Leonard Wulf farm, 10 miles south of Morris, until Monday, where they will work on the farm as well as tour the West Central Experiment Station and the South St. Paul stockyards. Valeri and Alex were taken on a tour of farms and International Harvester dealerships in Graceville, Morris, Herman, Alexandria and Glenwood by Curt Chambers, an IH sales representative, and George Schwartz, Stevens County Extension director. Also making the tour was Jose Sosa Dias, a Uruguayan agronomy engineer who has been studying 4-H programs here.

Dr. J. C. Kooda, a Morris physician, has accepted the position of medical director of the Villa of St. Francis Nursing Home, Morris. Dr. Kooda has been a practicing physician for the past 26 years and is well known throughout West Central MN.

Miss Morris, Deb Ross and her attendants, Wendy Jacobson and Angela Swanson, will appear at the Donnelly Jubilee and Threshing Bee this weekend. The Morris royalty is also scheduled to be present at Morris' Fall Festival.

David A. Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Schmidt of Morris, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and has been transferred to the Navy's Recruit Training Center at San Diego, CA.

Airman Gary L. Kloos, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Kloos of Morris, has been assigned to Chanute AFB, IL., after completing Air Force basic training. Airman Kloos will now receive specialized training in the aircraft equipment maintenance field.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of August 30, 2006

The new royalty for 2006-07 were crowned at the Donnelly Threshing Bee. They are Little Miss Donnelly Kourtney Giese, Princess Alisha Roske, Queen Alissa Melberg, and Little Miss Princess Brittany Cardwell.

Volunteers recovering and rearranging grave markers at Calvary Cemetery in Morris said they are perplexed by several dozen very old stones found buried in the grass, some as many as five inches deep. One of the volunteers, Ted Storck, said the markers are found on the graves of people with Irish-sounding names who were buried about a century or longer ago. We would like to put them back as they originally were, Storck stated. They are hoping folks of Irish descent can help them.

BWBR Architects of St. Paul recently hired Morris native, Steven T. Schmidgall, CSI,CCCA, as a construction administrator. He is the son of Gilbert and Barbara Schmidgall of Morris.

This summer 12 University of Minnesota, Morris students embarked on a Study Abroad program in Morocco. The program is part of UMM's Center for International Programs, and the group was accompanied by UMM faculty member Sarah Buchanan and members of her family. Buchanan used the trip as an extension of the Study Abroad course "Morocco, History, Story, Myths."

Coach Jerry Witt said his team is excited to play at Big Cat Stadium, which is the new Morris Area High School and University of Minnesota, Morris' shared-use football facility. In his 26th year as coach, Witt admits to not being a big fan of change. However, he had good things to say about the new stadium.

The first ever men's soccer team practice was held Aug 19 at the University of Minnesota, Morris. UMM will field a men's soccer team for the first time in school history in 2006 and coach Christian DeVries welcomed around 20 athletes to the first practice.