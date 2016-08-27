Community Calendar

AN ARTIST RECEPTION for Andrew Nordin will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.at the PRCA Gallery in Morris. Come visit with the artist, see his artwork and enjoy light refreshments.

Monday, September 12

STEVENS COUNTY ECI meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ECFE/SR parent education room at the Morris Area Elementary School.

Sunday, September 18

VELKOMMEN! Kongsvinger Lutheran Church will be celebrating 140 years together in Christ at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church in rural Donnelly. Coffee and Scandinavian goodies will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church basement. Service of Holy Communion will be at 11 a.m. with a potluck dinner following the service. Fellowship with much laughter and joy will take place during the afternoon. Please feel free to join us for any or all of our 140th birthday celebration. If you have any questions, please call the parish office at 320-246-3211.

