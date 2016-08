The 2016 Donnelly Threshing Bee Royalty were crowned Saturday night on the Threshing Bee grounds.

Logan Mau was named Threshing Bee Queen with Ryanne Bisgard named Threshing Bee Princess.

Little Miss Donnelly is Cassie Fults with Addison Cihak names LIttle Miss Princess.

The coronation was held as part of the 51st annual Donnelly Theshing Bee.